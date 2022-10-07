The first homes at Oundle’s Cotterstock Meadows development have gone on sale as the project looks to bring new housing to 126 potential families.

Launched on August 27, from Bovis Homes’ Judith Gardens location, the homes are being developed and built by the branch of Vistry Group.

A total of 74 homes will be sold privately, and a further 52 affordable houses will be made available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Hannah Dorner, sales manager for Cotterstock Meadows, said the homes are proving to be in high demand.

She said: “The children’s play area and open spaces within the development itself have been designed to ensure there is plenty of room for people to enjoy the rural surroundings and socialise with new neighbours.