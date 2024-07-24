Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oundle Library remains closed following a fire earlier this month.

The fire was extinguished shortly after their arrival, but the library has been closed ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank residents for their continued support and understanding.

Oundle Library remains closed following a fire earlier this month

"Unfortunately, it will be at least another week before Oundle Library re-opens.

"This is due to remedial works needing to take place.

"Due to the continuing closure, our young residents can sign up to the Summer Reading Challenge at any alternative library in North Northamptonshire.

"Once the library is re-opened, it will be providing stickers, certificates and medals, as they continue their reading journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the spokesman added: "The Family Hubs Family Fun Day event, planned for Thursday 25 July, 10.30am to 2.30pm, is going ahead.

"Please use the entrance at the rear of the building.