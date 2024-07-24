Oundle Library remains closed due to remedial works following fire
The fire was extinguished shortly after their arrival, but the library has been closed ever since.
A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank residents for their continued support and understanding.
"Unfortunately, it will be at least another week before Oundle Library re-opens.
"This is due to remedial works needing to take place.
"Due to the continuing closure, our young residents can sign up to the Summer Reading Challenge at any alternative library in North Northamptonshire.
"Once the library is re-opened, it will be providing stickers, certificates and medals, as they continue their reading journey.”
And the spokesman added: "The Family Hubs Family Fun Day event, planned for Thursday 25 July, 10.30am to 2.30pm, is going ahead.
"Please use the entrance at the rear of the building.
"Staff are looking forward to seeing residents again, and hope to be back serving you as soon as possible.”
