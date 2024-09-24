Opening of Northamptonshire village pub goes 'better than expected' this weekend despite poor weather conditions
Despite heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, customers returned to the pub which officially opened its doors at midday on Saturday, September 21 following a renovation of around £30,000.
Jeremy Williams, the new licensee of the pub, said: “The opening went better than expected. A lot of people have commented on it and told us that it’s so much better in here.
"We would like to thank everyone for the amazing support, comments and well wishes received. Meeting you all finally has been a pleasure."
Jeremy hopes that the hard work will encourage local people to return to the village’s only pub, and is keen for the premises to be more inviting for families.
Though the weather caused several traffic delays and mass event cancellations, The Carpenter’s Arms managed to open on schedule and bosses are hoping to carry the positive start into the coming weeks and months, with live music happening this weekend.
The pub in the High Street has been taken over on a five-year lease, and now includes updated interior, new lighting, a new dining and games area and fresh furniture. There are plans to install booth seating and a music stage for live entertainment in the rear garden, which is intended to be available from spring next year.
The opening included food from Rushden-based pizza vendor, Woodado, and ended the evening with a DJ set.
The Carpenters Arms is now open six days a week, closing only on Mondays.
