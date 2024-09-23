Unfortunately, more rain is on forecast for today (Monday September 23), as the Met Office has issued a more serious amber weather warning.

The amber warning, which is in place until 9pm, covers a small area of central and south west England. It includes Wellingborough, Rushden, Raunds, and part of Daventry.

The whole county is covered by a yellow weather warning, also for heavy rain. This warning is in place until 11.59pm.

Here are some of the best pictures of the thunderstorms captured over the weekend.

If you have any photos that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

1 . Your photos of the thunderstorms in north Northamptonshire Corby on Saturday (September 21) Photo: Kenny Moore Photo Sales

2 . Your photos of the thunderstorms in north Northamptonshire Lightning over Rushden Photo: Reece Pearson Photo Sales

3 . Your photos of the thunderstorms in north Northamptonshire Lightning in Earls Barton on Saturday night (September 21) Photo: Russell Smith Photo Sales