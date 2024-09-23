Lightning over Raunds on Saturday (September 21).Lightning over Raunds on Saturday (September 21).
In pictures – your photos of this weekend’s thunderstorms in north Northamptonshire

By Callum Faulds
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:41 BST
North Northamptonshire has been drenched with rain, and battered by thunder and lightning over the weekend (Friday September 20 – Sunday September 22), which has caused flooding in some areas, damage to buildings, and more.

Unfortunately, more rain is on forecast for today (Monday September 23), as the Met Office has issued a more serious amber weather warning.

The amber warning, which is in place until 9pm, covers a small area of central and south west England. It includes Wellingborough, Rushden, Raunds, and part of Daventry.

The whole county is covered by a yellow weather warning, also for heavy rain. This warning is in place until 11.59pm.

Here are some of the best pictures of the thunderstorms captured over the weekend.

If you have any photos that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

Corby on Saturday (September 21)

Corby on Saturday (September 21) Photo: Kenny Moore

Lightning over Rushden

Lightning over Rushden Photo: Reece Pearson

Lightning in Earls Barton on Saturday night (September 21)

Lightning in Earls Barton on Saturday night (September 21) Photo: Russell Smith

Your photos of the thunderstorms in north Northamptonshire

Your photos of the thunderstorms in north Northamptonshire Photo: Katie Sperling

