Opening date for Rushden Lakes cinema revealed

The long wait for Rushden Lakes’ cinema to open is almost over.

Cineworld has revealed its 14-screen cinema at the £140m retail destination will open in exactly seven weeks on Friday, June 28.

We were given an exclusive tour of the new cinema when it was being built in October.

The state-of-the-art screens will include IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX, with Rushden Lakes the 13th UK cinema to install ScreenX technology.

The cinema - Cineworld’s 100th in the UK and Ireland - will also house a Starbucks and Baskin Robbins ice cream store.

Georgina Jones, Cineworld Rushden Lakes general manager, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to our new cinema and Cineworld’s 100th on Friday, June 28.

“The cinema will have a great variety of propositions including a new IMAX screen, 4DX auditiorium and ScreenX.

A CGI image of how the cinema was planned to look.

“We look forward to sharing our love of film to the local community.”

Toy Story 4, which releases in the UK on June 21, will be one of the first films to be shown at the cinema.

The hotly-anticipated remake of The Lion King and Spider-Man: Far from Home will come to its screens in the weeks after it opens.

Cineworld say the IMAX theatre will feature the ground-breaking laser experience, IMAX with Laser, which delivers “stunning images and powerful, immersive audio to transport audiences into blockbuster films like never before”.

The 4DX experience adds seat motion, wind, rail, lights and scents to film and the innovative ScreenX uses projectors to blend multiple images into one seamless image extending from the central screen out.

The Rushden Lakes cinema will be available for hire and will host offers including movies for juniors screenings for £2.50 on Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays.

It will be housed in the West Terrace, the latest extension of the shopping centre which also hosts food chains such as Nando’s and Five Guys.

It was originally hoped it would be ready to open by the summer of 2018 before being put back to spring and then June.