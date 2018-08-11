Latest on new cinema coming to Rushden Lakes

Plans have gone in for signage at the new 14-screen cinema coming to Rushden Lakes.

Cineworld will be running the new cinema when it opens next year.

Work is progressing on the new cinema at Rushden Lakes

And the cinema chain has applied for consent to display four illuminated signs on the building, which is currently under construction.

If permission is granted, the signs will include the logos for Cineworld, IMAX, 4DX and Starbucks.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “Each of the proposed signs will be displayed on elevations of the building facing onto publically visible and accessible areas within the boundaries of the new development.

“The dimensions of the signs are proportionate to the scale of the building, while their subdued styling, colour and illumination complement the understated contemporary external appearance of the building.

“Due to their colour and height above ground level, the proposed signs will not be prejudicial to highway safety.

“Nor will there be any adverse impact on pedestrian safety and movement.”

The cinema is part of phase two of the multi-million pound retail and leisure development.

Work is progressing well on the leisure space, which will also include 11 new restaurants and five leisure units including a climbing wall.

East Northants Council will consider Cineworld’s application for signs at the new cinema, which is due to open next Spring.