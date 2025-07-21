Opening date for new Kettering town centre department store confirmed

An opening date for a new Kettering town centre department store has been confirmed.

The latest branch of the Scarborough-based family-owned department store group Boyes will soon to occupy the former Wilkos site in Newland Street.

Shopfitters are currently working on the interior of the large store with the planned opening set for Thursday, August 14 at 9am.

It will be the 82nd store in the Boyes group and the first in Northamptonshire.

A spokesman for Boyes said: “Boyes are confident that the new store will bring something new and different to Kettering’s town centre and look forward to becoming an established part of the local shopping scene.

Boasting a constantly changing range of over 30,000, Boyes was founded in 1881 by William Boyes in the Yorkshire seaside town of Scarborough.

Known for ‘Quality Goods at Bargain Prices’, the stores sell from everyday essentials, fashions and footwear to household goods, craft and hobby items, electrical, DIY and leisure products – and all manner of seasonal goodies.