Opening date for new Kettering Thai and Caribbean restaurant and bar in town centre
Partners Aaron Thomas and Kanitta Thongbut have drawn from their different heritage backgrounds and cultures to create a menu featuring Thai and Caribbean cuisine at the eaterie in Sheep Street.
Shop fitters are hard at work finishing two bespoke bar areas, the upstairs restaurant and welcoming seating section for people to enjoy drinks ready for KettFest 2025 on Saturday, June 14.
Aaron said: “We have got an amazing menu and we’re opening for KettFest as a pre-launch. People can come in and try our food.
"We have Jerk Food and Rum Festival’s Chef Bigga coming. We’ve got food for meat eaters, we’ve got food for vegetarians. There’s two bars so people can sit and have a meal or sit and have a drink. If people want to come in and dance, they can.”
Border-Clash will open fully on Saturday, June 21, with its fusion food menu, special dishes – Kanitta bringing her years of experience from the popular Tong Thai restaurant and Aaron’s marketing skills organising Kettering’s annual Jerk Food and Rum Festival.
Formerly The Cherry Tree pub, then Billionaires, people will be able to choose a complete Caribbean meal or plump for Thai, or have a combination of dishes.
The couple have also developed fusion dishes using traditional ingredients from other sides of the world.
Aaron added: “It’s been years in the making and we’ve brought loads of amazing people together – I’m feeling ecstatic.”
