Opening date for new Kettering Thai and Caribbean restaurant and bar in town centre

By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Food and drink lovers, hungry for Thai and Caribbean flavours, will be able to get their first taste of what’s on the menu when Border-Clash restaurant and bar opens in Kettering town centre next week.

Partners Aaron Thomas and Kanitta Thongbut have drawn from their different heritage backgrounds and cultures to create a menu featuring Thai and Caribbean cuisine at the eaterie in Sheep Street.

Shop fitters are hard at work finishing two bespoke bar areas, the upstairs restaurant and welcoming seating section for people to enjoy drinks ready for KettFest 2025 on Saturday, June 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron said: “We have got an amazing menu and we’re opening for KettFest as a pre-launch. People can come in and try our food.

Aaron Thomas co-owner of Border-Clash in Sheep Street, Kettering /National WorldAaron Thomas co-owner of Border-Clash in Sheep Street, Kettering /National World
Aaron Thomas co-owner of Border-Clash in Sheep Street, Kettering /National World

"We have Jerk Food and Rum Festival’s Chef Bigga coming. We’ve got food for meat eaters, we’ve got food for vegetarians. There’s two bars so people can sit and have a meal or sit and have a drink. If people want to come in and dance, they can.”

Read More
Kettering couple bring Thai and Caribbean food to Border-Clash restaurant and ba...

Border-Clash will open fully on Saturday, June 21, with its fusion food menu, special dishes – Kanitta bringing her years of experience from the popular Tong Thai restaurant and Aaron’s marketing skills organising Kettering’s annual Jerk Food and Rum Festival.

Border-Clash in Kettering - Aaron Thomas and Kanitta Thongbut /National WorldBorder-Clash in Kettering - Aaron Thomas and Kanitta Thongbut /National World
Border-Clash in Kettering - Aaron Thomas and Kanitta Thongbut /National World

Formerly The Cherry Tree pub, then Billionaires, people will be able to choose a complete Caribbean meal or plump for Thai, or have a combination of dishes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple have also developed fusion dishes using traditional ingredients from other sides of the world.

Aaron added: “It’s been years in the making and we’ve brought loads of amazing people together – I’m feeling ecstatic.”

Related topics:CaribbeanFoodThai

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice