Food and drink lovers, hungry for Thai and Caribbean flavours, will be able to get their first taste of what’s on the menu when Border-Clash restaurant and bar opens in Kettering town centre next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partners Aaron Thomas and Kanitta Thongbut have drawn from their different heritage backgrounds and cultures to create a menu featuring Thai and Caribbean cuisine at the eaterie in Sheep Street.

Shop fitters are hard at work finishing two bespoke bar areas, the upstairs restaurant and welcoming seating section for people to enjoy drinks ready for KettFest 2025 on Saturday, June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron said: “We have got an amazing menu and we’re opening for KettFest as a pre-launch. People can come in and try our food.

Aaron Thomas co-owner of Border-Clash in Sheep Street, Kettering /National World

"We have Jerk Food and Rum Festival’s Chef Bigga coming. We’ve got food for meat eaters, we’ve got food for vegetarians. There’s two bars so people can sit and have a meal or sit and have a drink. If people want to come in and dance, they can.”

Border-Clash will open fully on Saturday, June 21, with its fusion food menu, special dishes – Kanitta bringing her years of experience from the popular Tong Thai restaurant and Aaron’s marketing skills organising Kettering’s annual Jerk Food and Rum Festival.

Border-Clash in Kettering - Aaron Thomas and Kanitta Thongbut /National World

Formerly The Cherry Tree pub, then Billionaires, people will be able to choose a complete Caribbean meal or plump for Thai, or have a combination of dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have also developed fusion dishes using traditional ingredients from other sides of the world.

Aaron added: “It’s been years in the making and we’ve brought loads of amazing people together – I’m feeling ecstatic.”