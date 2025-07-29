Family hubs in two north Northamptonshire towns have been opened at two new sites — one in Glapthorn Road, Oundle and the other in Newton Road, Rushden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 families attended the opening of the sites, marked by family-friendly events last week.

The fun days marked the third of four north Northamptonshire Family Hub networks, all of which will be open by the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Elizabeth Wright, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “We’re delighted to be able to extend our family hubs offer to two new sites in the east of our area, building on the good work that we’ve already done and reaching out further into the community.

The dual-site family hub is based in Glapthorn Road, Oundle and Newton Road, Rushden

“Family hubs are friendly and safe spaces for babies, children, young people and their parents/carers to go when they need help and support.”

The hubs give families in north Northamptonshire access to services including parenting advice, child development clinics, stay-and-play sessions, antenatal classes, and youth support, all in the hope of giving children the best start in life while supporting the wellbeing of parents and carers.

Part of North Northamptonshire Council’s wider initiative to create accessible, community-based support for families, the hub are supported by the ‘Family Hubs Digital Front Door’— an ‘easy-to-use’ online portal that gives families access to services and information 24 hours a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The portal brings together support like Start for Life, the SEND Local Offer, event bookings, videos, and NHS resources.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of the North Northants Council, added: “Improving the lives of all our residents is a big priority for the council and it’s really important that we offer the strongest support we can right from the very start.

“The last few years have been tough time for young people and families and we have to do whatever we can to support them.

“I’m very proud of our expanding Family Hubs network and I’m delighted to see the great work that is happening right at the heart of our communities.”

The government intends to open 1,000 more Family Hubs nationally, following the success of Family Hubs in the initial 75 authorities.