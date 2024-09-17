New 'Family Hub' one stop shop for parents, their children and carers launched in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new ‘one stop shop’ for parents, their children and carers aimed at giving young people the very best start in life has been officially launched in Kettering.

The second North Northamptonshire Family Hub officially opened its doors with a launch event on September 7 at Montagu Street.

The launch was attended by dozens of local families with activities including arts and crafts, face painting, balloon modelling, smoothie making and virtual reality experiences.

The fun day marked the second of four North Northamptonshire Family Hub networks, all of which will be open by March 2025.

The Family Hub was launched in Kettering earlier this month

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I was honoured to help launch the first Family Hub network in Wellingborough and am delighted that I was able to be there for our second in Kettering.

"As well as enjoying fun activities and finding out about services, families at the event could also learn all about our innovative ‘Family Hubs Digital Front Door’.

"This pulls together a wealth of information in one handy online space that makes the journey of North Northamptonshire residents who will be using it both informative and interactive.”

‘Family Hubs Digital Front Door’ is a new online portal, accessible through mobile devices, laptops or desktops offering easy-use access to many children’s and family services in North Northants.

It links services such as the Family Hubs, Start for Life, SEND Local Offer and Family Information Service functions, as well as hosting content including an events booking system, Family Hubs funded service introduction videos and NHS digital support.

North Northants Council was one of just 75 authorities to receive funding for Family Hubs.

These networks are being developed to provide a wide range of in-person activities from stay and play sessions, breastfeeding support, child development clinics, antenatal sessions, parenting support sessions and services for young people.

These are being developed using existing children’s centres, libraries and other community venues so families have easy access to services near to where they live.

In addition, the ‘Family Hubs Digital Front Door’ means that guidance and support are available 24 hours a day seven days a week.

This broad range of provision will ensure as many North Northants families as possible have the knowledge, skills and support to best care for their children, as well as enabling them to look after their own health and well-being.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I am delighted that the second of our four Family Hubs is now open in Kettering and look forward to the opening of our two future networks in Corby and Oundle.

"The Family Hub networks and ‘Digital Front Door’ will enable residents with families with children up to the age of 19-years-old, up to 25 years for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) to access a wealth of in-person and online support.

"I am extremely proud to see the vision of the Family Hubs partnership become a reality in ensuring children and families have access to information and support when they need it.”