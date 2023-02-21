A pancake race took place in Wellingborough’s Market Street on Saturday (February 18) with attendees from all walks of life taking part.

The event, which was organised by Wellingborough Town Council, began at 11am, and saw people barrelling down the walkway from the Swansgate Centre to Castello Lounge, flipping a pancake at regular intervals.

The event also took place in 2022, but attendance was higher this year.

The race was enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds

Cllr Jonathan Ekins, mayor of Wellingborough, said: “It was very successful and good for the town to see different communities coming together.

"Wellingborough is a great place, it just needs a spruce up and a clean up.”

Freddie Harris of the Wellie Wombles also praised the day, calling it ‘a bit of fun.’

Pancakes have been a tradition for centuries, ushering in Lent which begins on Ash Wednesday (tomorrow).