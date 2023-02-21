News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Kettering Leap Frog Nursery pancake activities Joe Pringle, Sophie Halsall, and Henri McNair 2009

RETRO SPECIAL - 29 pictures from Kettering, Corby Wellingborough and Rushden area of Pancake Day celebrations

On Shrove Tuesday people traditionally eat pancakes

By Alison Bagley
3 minutes ago

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from our archive including photos taken of events – Pancake Day races and cooking.

This week we’re looking at some of the events that were photographed across Corby, Kettering Wellingborough and east Northamptonshire.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

1. Pan-tastic! Flip through archives at pancake day

Kettering Leap Frog Nursery pancake activities Joe Pringle, Sophie Halsall, and Henri McNair 2009

Photo: Alan Castle

Photo Sales

2. Pan-tastic! Flip through archives at pancake day

Corby, Tresham College, students making pancakes. Chef John Fahy with his students in 2011

Photo: Alison.Bagley

Photo Sales

3. Pan-tastic! Flip through archives at pancake day

Desborough, Station Road pancake day races: Children having fun in the races 2013

Photo: Kit Mallin

Photo Sales

4. Pan-tastic! Flip through archives at pancake day

1981 Pancake races in Southgate Drive, Kettering

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
KetteringRushdenNorthamptonshire