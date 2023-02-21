RETRO SPECIAL - 29 pictures from Kettering, Corby Wellingborough and Rushden area of Pancake Day celebrations

On Shrove Tuesday people traditionally eat pancakes

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from our archive including photos taken of events – Pancake Day races and cooking.

This week we’re looking at some of the events that were photographed across Corby, Kettering Wellingborough and east Northamptonshire.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

1 . Pan-tastic! Flip through archives at pancake day Kettering Leap Frog Nursery pancake activities Joe Pringle, Sophie Halsall, and Henri McNair 2009 Photo: Alan Castle Photo Sales

2 . Pan-tastic! Flip through archives at pancake day Corby, Tresham College, students making pancakes. Chef John Fahy with his students in 2011 Photo: Alison.Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Pan-tastic! Flip through archives at pancake day Desborough, Station Road pancake day races: Children having fun in the races 2013 Photo: Kit Mallin Photo Sales

4 . Pan-tastic! Flip through archives at pancake day 1981 Pancake races in Southgate Drive, Kettering Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro Photo Sales