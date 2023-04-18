Rushden’s Soap Box Derby will return this summer, giving people the opportunity to build and race their way through Hall Park in a makeshift chariot.

Taking place on June 4, the event has become an annual tradition for the town since 2013, stopping only in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2023, the afternoon will allow people to get creative with unique ideas as entrants will start on the tarmac path in Hall Park and navigate a tough course, all on a home-made vessel.

Action from the 2019 event

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “This is a prime opportunity for families and friends to come together and get involved in a great outdoor team building activity, culminating in a thrilling fun-filled day for all ages.”

Fearless pilots who are taking on the course will have to contend with a downhill section, a right turn onto a downhill slope on a grass surface before hurtling towards the finish line.

Trophies will be given to the three teams in each class (aged 6 to 11, 12 to 16, and 17 and over) that achieve a podium finish, as well as a £25, £10, and £5 cash prize respectively. There will also be an award for the most innovative, craziest design.

All competitors must arrive in the pits by 12.30pm, with judging at 1.30pm, and the first race starting half an hour later.

It may not be Silverstone or Santa Pod, but Hall Park is the chosen venue for the Soap Box Derby

For spectators, there will be a variety of stalls to enjoy, plus a fire engine, bouncy castles, and a pig roast.

The event will be attended by Beat Route Radio, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.