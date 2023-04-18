News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

On your marks, get set, build! Rushden Soap Box Derby returns to Hall Park this summer for 2023 event

Start your, uh, engines?

By William Carter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST

Rushden’s Soap Box Derby will return this summer, giving people the opportunity to build and race their way through Hall Park in a makeshift chariot.

Taking place on June 4, the event has become an annual tradition for the town since 2013, stopping only in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2023, the afternoon will allow people to get creative with unique ideas as entrants will start on the tarmac path in Hall Park and navigate a tough course, all on a home-made vessel.

Action from the 2019 eventAction from the 2019 event
Action from the 2019 event
Most Popular

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “This is a prime opportunity for families and friends to come together and get involved in a great outdoor team building activity, culminating in a thrilling fun-filled day for all ages.”

Fearless pilots who are taking on the course will have to contend with a downhill section, a right turn onto a downhill slope on a grass surface before hurtling towards the finish line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trophies will be given to the three teams in each class (aged 6 to 11, 12 to 16, and 17 and over) that achieve a podium finish, as well as a £25, £10, and £5 cash prize respectively. There will also be an award for the most innovative, craziest design.

All competitors must arrive in the pits by 12.30pm, with judging at 1.30pm, and the first race starting half an hour later.

It may not be Silverstone or Santa Pod, but Hall Park is the chosen venue for the Soap Box DerbyIt may not be Silverstone or Santa Pod, but Hall Park is the chosen venue for the Soap Box Derby
It may not be Silverstone or Santa Pod, but Hall Park is the chosen venue for the Soap Box Derby

For spectators, there will be a variety of stalls to enjoy, plus a fire engine, bouncy castles, and a pig roast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will be attended by Beat Route Radio, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Those interested can register a team here.

Related topics:RushdenCovid-19