Ofsted says Wellingborough's Ruskin Academy is good and ‘a school where pupils flourish’

Ruskin Academy is a 'good' school, according to Ofsted

Ruskin Academy has been rated as good following its latest inspection by Ofsted.

Praised for its effective safeguarding and student satisfaction, the school received an outstanding score in behaviour and attitudes and personal development, and good in quality of education and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Oswald, headteacher at Ruskin Academy said: “Working with a talented team who are hungry to ensure that every lesson, in every setting is the best it can be, is a wonderfully rewarding experience as a leader.

"I am so pleased for every single member of the staff, from the teachers through to the support staff and operations teams - who play a vital role in making Ruskin Academy the school Ofsted have judged so highly.”

Ofsted has not visited the school since it joined the Lion Academy Trust in 2018, but previous inspections noted serious failings across all areas of the school.

This led to the Lion Academy Trust taking over the running of a cluster of schools in the Wellingborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, Warwick Academy in Dulley Avenue received its first good in all areas report from Ofsted in its existence.

Speaking about that result, Justin James, chief executive officer for the Lion Academy Trust, said: “The work staff have done to transform the education that children attending Warwick Academy receive has been immense and I am very proud of the sustained impact and improvement we have delivered since 2018.”

Now, just two weeks later, a second strong outcome has come from Ruskin Academy.

A student who has gathered over 80 signatures has demonstrated the ‘personal development’ that the school is proficient at improving after expressing her disappointment that Ruskin Academy has pulled out of the ‘Voice in a Million’ concert due to teachers taking industrial action following an ongoing pay dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report notes: “Pupils know how to look after themselves and others. They understand key British values such as the rule of law and tolerance.”

Concerning Ruskin Academy’s Ofsted result, Justin James added: “What the team have delivered is no less than what our pupils and their families deserve.

“I am extremely proud of how this team have come together to work for the benefit of every pupil and to ensure that Ruskin Academy makes the rapid and sustained strides to being an exemplary local school for parents to choose for their children.”

The report does, however, note that there could be improvements to the support that pupils receive in their studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “In a small number of subjects, teachers do not check carefully enough that pupils have secured their knowledge before the learning moves on.

"When this happens, pupils’ knowledge of key subject information is sometimes superficial, jumbled or inaccurate.”

There are areas in which Ruskin Academy can improve, but the upward trend that has resulted in a positive Ofsted inspection means that it is in a much better place that it was before the school joined the Lion Academy Trust.