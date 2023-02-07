Wellingborough primary school's delight as they turn it around and impress Ofsted inspectors

Staff at a Wellingborough primary school are celebrating after they turned it around to be graded as good in all areas for the first time ever by Ofsted.

Warwick Academy in Dulley Avenue had previously been told it needed to improve after inspections in 2014, 2016 and May 2018.

In September 2018 the school was taken over by the Lion Academy Trust – and now they’ve impressed inspectors from the education watchdog in every aspect they assess.

Warwick Academy has been rated as a good school

Head of school Dale Jukes said: “When I joined the school in September 2020 I was clear there was huge potential in Warwick Academy to be the local school of choice.

"I am so proud of the pupils and the team who showed Ofsted what we deliver every day, in every setting, and how everything is focused on improving outcomes for our pupils.”

Chief executive officer of the Lion Academy Trust Justin James added: “The work staff have done to transform the education that children attending Warwick Academy receive has been immense and I am very proud of the sustained impact and improvement we have delivered since 2018.

“There are no shortcuts to turning schools around, but we are delighted with the outcome and what this means for the pupils and their families who attend our school.”

Inspectors found that staff are overwhelmingly positive about leaders, that leaders have developed a strong curriculum and that teachers have a good knowledge of the subjects they teach.

Their report also said that pupils have a positive attitude towards learning, that work to enhance pupils’ personal development is of high quality and that trust representatives share an ambitious vision for the school.

Lead inspector Damien Turrell said: “Warwick Academy is a friendly and welcoming school. Pupils enjoy their learning and being with their friends. Pupils say that they feel safe. They know that bullying is not allowed.

"Pupils like that staff are quick to sort out concerns for them. Pupils are proud of their school.”

One pupil told inspectors: “This school has really improved.”