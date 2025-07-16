Tenants of a new council house in Kettering have helped launch the new affordable North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) housing development with an official ribbon cutting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob and Kate Allen are two of the first residents in the new state-of-the-art home, located on the site of the former Grange Methodist Church, in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The couple joined councillors, NNC officers, dignitaries and guests at the celebration ceremony on Wednesday (July 16) to welcome the residents of the eight homes – four new three-bed houses, two two-bed bungalows and two one-bed bungalows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four bungalows have an accessible wet room and all properties have wide access doors and hallways to make life easy for people with mobility issues.

Kate and Rob Allen outside their new Kettering bungalow/National World

Mrs Allen, who has several long-term health conditions including heart problems and diabetes, said: “It’s amazing. Before we moved here we had a ground floor council flat but I couldn’t get up and down the front and back steps unaided.

"My legs would shake and I had several falls. I couldn’t get my mobility scooter in and out of the flat and I became trapped, isolated and scared to leave the flat in case I fell.

"Since moving in here, I can come and go independently. I feel like my health issues have halved – it’s like having a new lease of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new eight-home NNC development in Stamford Road, Kettering/National World

The new homes have been built with accessibility in mind. Two of the three-bed homes have a wet room downstairs as well as a family bathroom upstairs, and a separate reception room downstairs that could be used as a bedroom.

Costing just over £2 million to build, the development was fully funded by income generated by the council through sale of properties through the Right to Buy scheme.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, NNC leader and executive member for housing, said: “It is heartwarming to see the new affordable housing development at the former Grange Methodist Church site in Kettering come to fruition.

“I commend the whole team involved, who have worked extremely hard over several years to bring this impressive offer to our North Northamptonshire residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Allen family outside their new bungalow ready to cut the ribbon/National World

“We know there is high demand for local affordable homes to rent, and the council is committed to delivering high quality, affordable and fully accessible homes that meet the needs of our residents, as set out in our recently adopted North Northamptonshire Housing Strategy 2025-2030.

“I wish the new tenants every happiness in their new homes, whether raising young families or settling into retirement, I hope this new community goes from strength to strength.”

Mr and Mrs Allen, who bid for the home through Keyways Housing Allocations Scheme, are now enjoying time in their new garden – five weeks after moving in.

Mrs Allen added: “The neighbours are nice. It’s a lovely community within a community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At nearly 60-years-old, I feel free and liberated, safe and secure. It’s a weight off my shoulders for what the future holds. I am old enough to truly appreciate my new forever home and still young enough to enjoy it.”