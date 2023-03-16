Council's £2.1m housing plan for former Kettering church site approved

A £2.1m plan to knock down an unused Methodist church and community centre and replace it with homes was approved.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will replace the former Grange Methodist Church in Stamford Road, Kettering, with eight homes.

NNC took over the plan on it being formed in 2021 from the former Kettering Borough Council.

The former church site in Stamford Road

In February NNC’s executive approved a plan to spend £2.1m, £313,000 more than originally planned, to cover inflation costs.

The authority will build four three-bedroom homes, two two-bedroom homes and two one-bedroom bungalows with parking and gardens.

NNC said it had been subjected to “significant delay” because of a neighbour’s objection about its potential impact.