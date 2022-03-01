Offers of help pour in for Ukrainian lorry drivers stranded by A14 at Rothwell

Offers of help for more than a dozen Ukrainian truck drivers stranded on the A14 have been pouring in from across north Northants.

After the plight of the truckers was highlighted on social media yesterday (Monday), their situation has improved with help from volunteers finding them a place to park with showers and a laundry.

The lorry drivers have been given free 'accommodation' at the Welcome Break Truck Stop services on the A14 near Rothwell and locals have been eager to help.

Dan Zenchuk has been working to help the Ukrainian lorry drivers

Logistics companies have been desperately working with the truckers to find a solution to get them back to their families in Ukraine - and to join the fight against Russia.

Gavin Sanders, site operations manager for Welcome Break, said: "We currently have 13 trucks on-site from Ukraine. We will happily sort them out . They can have free parking and a hot meal. We have showers, a laundry and a quiet room.

"What is important is to really understand what are their needs. My understanding is that they want to go home. While it's organised they are more than happy to stay here."

Helping the men have been Jay Fleming from the Salvation Army Trading Company, based in Kettering, and Dan Zenchuk, a logistics company owner from Stamford.

Cllr Karl Sumpter

Unless the Ukrainian lorries are carrying loads, the fuel costs cannot be covered. Now efforts are being made to get the trucks back on the road, with full loads.

Mr Fleming said: "We are getting in touch with our contacts in different countries to see if we can help."

With Ukrainian heritage Mr Zenchuk is happy to sponsor some of the trucks back to their homeland. The drivers all work for two Ukrainian haulage companies who own the trucks and would normally fund tolls and fuel. Using his contacts in the industry, he is hoping to secure contracts.

Mr Zenchuk said: "We have come out to see what can be done. I'm calling up some colleagues to help them get loads and fuel. They are from two companies in Ukraine.

Some of the Ukrainian lorry drivers trying to get home

"The companies aren't paying. We don't know if it's because of insurance. I'm happy to sponsor them. We need to know what it will take to get them home."

Sergei, one of the drivers from the Kyiv area of Ukraine, indicated that his children were hiding in a basement and that they were 'OK' but also gestured in sign language machine gun fire.

Member of the Rothwell Citizen's Welfare Committee in nearby Rothwell have been on standby to help in anyway they can.

Last night a chip shop in Desborough supplied fish suppers to all the drivers. Tonight they will be delivered a curry.

Rothwell town councillor Karl Sumpter has been helping to coordinate the donations in the town.

He said: "I shared the post on Facebook. Rothwell has got great community spirit - it's been overwhelming. Rev Margaret Mossman has offered to hold a prayer service, people have offered meals."

A spokesman for Rothwell Citizen's Welfare Committee said: "People can drop off financial donations at Rothwell Library during normal opening hours where it will be collected and banked - it can be given through the charity specifically for the Ukrainian drivers."

Cllr Sumpter added: "I personally think the situation could get worse. They might not be able to get home. The money will be going to the things that they really need.

"Rothwell Citizen's Welfare Committee have pledged £1,000, the Maritime Voluntary Service have £500 and I shall ask the town council to release the funds - hopefully £1,000.

"I have mentioned it to MP Philip Hollobone and I have left messages with the unitary councillors.

"The people of Rothwell have done the work, I just lit the blue touch paper."