Ukrainian truckers stuck by A14 helped by Kettering community

Kettering residents have rallied round to help a group of Ukrainian truck drivers and banksmen who are stranded because of the war with Russia.

The drivers had been parked up at the BP garage on the eastbound A14 between junctions 8 and 9, with no way of getting back to their home nation.

Haulage firms in Ukraine have been unable to load money onto the cabs' automatic toll passes for each country, to enable them to travel through from the UK.

Five of the Ukrainian truck drivers who want to get back to Ukraine

After an appeal on social media Northants residents popped into the services to try and help, offering food and drinks to the men.

UK trucker Con Kelly, who lives in Great Doddington, came to the garage to help and arranged for the 11 trucks to stay at the Rothwell Truck Stop.

He said: "I just wanted to help. It's a terrible situation."

Mr Kelly led the convoy to Rothwell.

Staff from London Road Coop deliver a food parcel

He said: "I feel so sorry for them. I just found out that one of the driver's nephews has been killed in the fighting. It's going to be good for them at the truck stop because they have all the services - showers, food, toilets."

Speaking through Oksana Aydin one driver, known as Yuri, said: "We want to go back to Ukraine and fight against the Russians. We are trying to get back but we don't know how.

"The company can't pay."

Members of staff at the BP garage had been looking after the truckers.

Shaun Eady hands over some food parcels

Shaun Eady from Kettering arrived in his van to distribute meals.

He said: "I'm here to give them supplies. The more people who help the better."

Staff from Kettering's London Road Cooperative Store made a delivery of fresh fish and chips and other goodies.

Kettering Rotary Club members were also on hand to support.

The truckers had been stuck on the A14

Driver Gennady Dmitriev said he had been at the Kettering BP services for five days and thanked the people of Kettering for their help.

He said: "Parking is OK. Money is no problem. Food is no problem. Thank you."

The appeal on social media