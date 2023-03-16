Occupation Road, Corby, where resurfacing works are finally set to take place

One of Corby’s most potholed roads will finally be fixed after highways bosses pledged to start work on Monday.

Occupation Road had been due to be resurfaced earlier this month but the work was delayed.

Local residents have been calling for the pock-marked street to be fixed for years.

Now North Northamptonshire Council has said that work will start on Monday (March 20) and is scheduled to last for three weeks.

The council says the work will include road resurfacing and patching, essential iron work replacement, speed hump replacement, new road markings and drainage gulley cleaning.

Work will take place on weekdays between 9.30am and 3.30pm and will be done in phases with road closures in place between these times.

When a road closure is in place, a diversion route will follow Studfall Avenue to where it connects with Rockingham Road in the town.

Residents will be allowed access to Occupation Road during the works if it is safe for both the road user and the workforce with marshals on hand to advise. Businesses will be open as usual.

Phase one (March 20 to March 24)

Studfall Avenue to Forest Gate Road - surfacing, iron work, speed bumps and lining. Road closed between Studfall Avenue and Forest Gate Road.

Phase two (March 27 to March 31)

Forest Gate Road to Rockingham Road – iron works only. Road closed between Forest Gate Road and Rockingham Road.

Phase three (April 3 to April 7)

Forest Gate Road to Rockingham Road - patching, speed bumps and lining. This phase will be undertaken during the schools’ Easter break to lower disruption to the area. Road closed between Forest Gate Road and Rockingham Road.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said:

“These works are part of our wider comprehensive £1.5million investment plan in communities across the Council area and will see some much-needed improvements to Occupation Road.