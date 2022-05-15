Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: HMO decision, jubilee celebrations and a new sculpture

College students have created art work for a new statue at the David Wilson Homes site in Barton Seagrave. Credit: ALEX HANNAM PHOTOGRAPHY

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

An HMO in Corby’s Trent Road looks set to be given the go-ahead when it goes before planners on Friday (May 19).

The seven-bed plan will see the former family home on the Shire Lodge estate become a house in multiple occupation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gretton event poster

Documents to go before Corby’s area planning committee meeting at the Corby Cube say there have been no local objections to the blueprints and it is recommended for approval.

Gretton Silver Band are to perform their musical journey around the British Isles in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Best of British concert takes place on Saturday, May 28, at 7.30pm at Gretton Village Hall with tickets priced at £5 (£4 for concessions) on the door. There will also be refreshments and a raffle.

Staff, pupils, and parents from across all five primary schools within Brooke Weston Trust have been having fun learning about the importance of coming to school as part of attendance week.

The Brooke Weston Trust initiative – aims to raise awareness around the many benefits of attending school, especially against the backdrop of Covid-19.

Staff and pupils from Gretton Primary School, Compass Primary Academy, Beanfield Primary School, Peckover Primary School, and Oakley Vale Primary School all took part in a range of exciting, informative activities to mark the occasion.

These included designing posters, watching videos, taking part in assemblies, reading, creating a mascot as part of a competition in school, and electing pupil Attendance Ambassadors to help lead on activities throughout the week.

Callum Reilly, education welfare officer at Beanfield Primary School, said: “Covid-19 has certainly had an impact on attendance and presented schools across the UK with a high-level of disruption, but we’re confident that we’re building back stronger and embedding a positive culture around attendance to ensure the very best outcomes for our pupils.”

Business rate relief is available for north Northamptonshire businesses impacted by Covid-19 which are not eligible for existing relief schemes.

The Government has provided funds for the Covid Additional Relief Fund which is being administered by North Northamptonshire Council.

Applications can be made online with the deadline for making an application being Monday, June 13.

Funds are limited and only businesses occupied and liable for business rates in the financial year 2021/22 are eligible to apply for funding (other eligibility criteria also applies). The amounts awarded will be determined once the application window has closed.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, the council’s executive member for finance and transformation, said: “Whilst there has been a great deal of support for those adversely affected by the Covid 19 pandemic we’re also aware that some businesses have not been able to access the funding available. We would encourage these firms to get in contact if they think they are eligible to see if they can get this support.”

Three Kettering companies have joined forces to stage a weekend-long celebration in June as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Kettering Cultural Quarter (owner of The Yards), Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts & The Shire Horse have collaborated to put on a weekend of celebrations with a community focus on the whole event, which takes place between June 3 and 5.

There will be a ‘big lunch’ with arts and crafts, an indoor kids cinema, live entertainment and much more.

Michaela Jones, director of Kettering Cultural Quarter, said: "After the previous few years we've all had we're committed to making this event as inclusive as possible, with free activities, workshops, and a quieter sensory day, as well as collaborating with the food bank to offer free packed lunches for those who are struggling during this trying period. We're thrilled to be back open and getting community events that are family-friendly up again.”

Booker Wholesale, based in Wellingborough, has been named as one of the most flexible employers in the UK.

The firm was place 13th in the country in analysis from Breakroom, which ranked employers against four key metrics, including ease of changing shifts and taking holiday.

A creative group of pupils at The Latimer Arts College have teamed up with David Wilson Homes to put on a show at the housebuilder’s Barton Seagrave development with a newly-installed sculpture.

The public art includes various designs from students within it and is now on display at the Warkton Lane development. With a new community of homebuyers now settled into Bertone Gardens, the public art is a way of commemorating the development whilst providing residents with an enjoyable view.

The winning masquerade-themed designs, which were inspired by the community and included a tribute to the NHS, were chosen for their imagination and celebration of Northamptonshire.

The sculpture celebrates the local talent of students at the college and is made up of several stems twisting and intertwining upwards. The end of each of the stems, features the individual uniquely designed masques which reflect the local area.