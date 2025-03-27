Northants Telegraph reporter Kate Cronin was invited to a regional media reception at Buckingham Palace. Image: NW

Northants Telegraph senior reporter Kate Cronin was among local newspaper reporters from across the country invited to Buckingham Palace for a regional press reception.

Kate, who has covered Corby for the NT for two decades, was one of 400 reporters from across the UK who attended the evening reception with King Charles and Queen Camilla last night (Wednesday, March 26).

The event was set up by the palace to celebrate the vital work of local journalists. Among those invited were representatives from the local press, TV, radio and independent news websites.

The two-hour event included a reception in the palace ballroom as well as champagne and canapes. The king and queen toured the room, talking to their guests and sharing anecdotes.

Corby journalists Kate Cronin and Sarah Ward outside Buckingham Palace. Image: NW

Kate, who was one of only two Northamptonshire-based journalists invited to the event, attended with Corby-based Sarah Ward from hyperlocal news site NN Journal. Kate said: “I’m not normally a huge monarchist, but when that gold-edged embossed invite dropped on my doormat it took me three seconds to run upstairs and choose an outfit.

"I’ve stood outside Buckingham Palace many times with my children, so to be walking through the front gate and across the gravel was a surreal experience.

"It was such a lovely opportunity take a look inside the palace. It was just absolutely spectacular, even down to the assistant in the toilets replenishing the towels every time someone used one.

"Unfortunately they took our phones off us when we arrived at the cloakroom so we couldn't take any pictures inside. They did very well to persuade 400 reporters to hand over their mobiles!

"There was quite a clamour to meet the king and queen so we hovered around the edges and allowed our glasses to be topped up with Laurent Perrier so many times that we lost count.

"We met so many great journalists from all over the country. The overwhelming feeling was of a group of people who really want the best for their local communities. So many reporters in the room are working on their own start-ups for below minimum wage, but they’re doing it because they believe in the power of local journalism.

"Most of the people there were coal-face journalists way below board-room level. It was fantastic that the king and queen had deliberately ensured that they were speaking to those who work in newsrooms within their own towns and cities every single day.

"I’m incredibly proud to work in Corby and at the Northants Telegraph. We’re one of the oldest surviving businesses in Northamptonshire. We’ve been around since 1897 and have one of the most experienced news teams in the country. We hope we’re around for another 127 years to make sure that we advocate for this great county.”

In a statement issued ahead of the reception, King Charles paid tribute to the crucial role that local journalists play, at a time when, “too much focus is given to that which divides us” he said.

He added: “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.

“As I said in a speech to mark the tercentenary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, back in 2002, the Press, alongside other long-standing institutions, is at the forefront of ‘defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation’.

“Two decades on, when too much focus is given to that which divides us, that role for your whole industry is more important than ever – and it starts from the ground-up, at local level, in your hands.”

“Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share.

“It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing. Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.”

“You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes. But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy.

“I know how commercial pressures and changing technologies have had a significant impact on your industry.

“But as the media landscape has changed, so too many of you have adapted and innovated, finding ways of sharing your journalism and engaging audiences in new and creative ways.

“It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed.

“For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”