Northants Rights and Equality Council returns to Wellingborough with official opening of new office by MP Gen Kitchen

A charity that provides free advice and support to people facing hate crimes, discrimination or immigration issues in Northamptonshire celebrate the opening of its new premises in Wellingborough.

The formal opening of the Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council’s (NREC) offices in former Argos shop in the Swansgate shopping centre takes place with an official ribbon cutting by MP for Wellingborough and Rushden Gen Kitchen.

Now called the Pamzinda Northants Hub, NREC directors, members and other stakeholders will mark the opening on Friday (October 18) at 10am.

Anjona Roy, chief executive of NREC said: “Being in the heart of Wellingborough does make a difference. Before we were in Booth Lane Northampton, this is a much more accessible venue. We want to help as many people as we can.”

Gen Kitchen MP /Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council

The NREC campaigns for social justice for all people in Northamptonshire – regardless of race, colour, religion, disability, age, sexuality or gender identity.

They support victims of discrimination, hate incidents and raise awareness of the rights of individuals not to experience discrimination and to have their human rights upheld.

Ms Roy said: “Historically we were a racial equality group, now we work to challenge and eradicate personal and institutional discrimination, prejudice or hostility in all its forms – trans, racial, gender, disability.”

The opening takes place in Hate Crime Week part of a series of events to encourage and support the reporting of hate crime, and to work with others to increase the support to those targeted.

Ms Roy added: "Advice saves. As an advice provider, our core work has been encouraging people to report hate crime. A lot of transformative work that advice plays in helping people to access justice.”

For more information about the Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council, go to https://northantsrec.org/