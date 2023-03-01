Northants Police chief inspector warns public to stay off tree felling site in Wellingborough or face arrest

The officer in charge of policing in North Northamptonshire has warned protesters to stay off the site in Wellingborough where 20 trees are due to be felled.

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson of the North Local Policing Area issued the statement explaining his officers’ actions – six arrests have been made to date.

Protests have been taking place in London Road where an avenue of 61 trees, part of The Walks, was due to be felled last week.

Northants Police

The number of trees to be removed has been reduced to 40 but contactors for developers Vistry have been hampered by activists’ direct action.

Chief Inspector Thompson said: “Since February 20, we have attended Wellingborough Walks to facilitate a peaceful protest, and ensure people have a safe environment to express their right to protest.

“We appreciate there are strong feelings in the community regarding the work being conducted at the site. However, we must balance the right to protest with the lawful activity being conducted by the developers.”

On the first day of felling four arrests were made, prompting an intervention by human rights group Amnesty International.

Police on the scene in London Road, Wellingborough

A further two arrests were made after protesters climbed into the branches of a tree on consecutive days.

Chief Inspector Thompson said: “North Northamptonshire Council issued a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order which means the highway becomes the workplace for contractors. The land has been fenced off and closed to the public during operational hours.

Police clear the work area

“Therefore, anyone who walks onto the site and interrupts the work is in breach of this order and is committing an offence of aggravated trespass. Officers have issued information about this to those attending the protest each day.

“While most people have expressed their right to protest outside of the fencing, some have entered the site. Despite being given every opportunity by officers to return to the other side of the fence, which they refused to do, resulting in their arrest for breaching the order.