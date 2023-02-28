On day seven of peaceful protests, a single campaigner has succeeded in preventing the felling of trees in Wellingborough’s London Road, close to the Embankment.

Barrister Paul Powlesland, who describes himself as a ‘rights of nature and climate activist’, managed to scale one of the 20 trees due to be removed as Northants Police cleared protesters from the designated work zone.

Once up the tree he was arrested for aggravated trespass.

The protest continues

After wedging himself in a fork in the historic lime tree, Mr Powlesland said he was willing to stay there ‘as long as it takes’ for the work to be halted.

He said: “I’m doing this to prevent a gross abuse of power. Northants Police are facilitating the felling of the trees. I want to save these beautiful trees.

"I’m staying here as long as it takes. I have never been arrested before but this is one of the most outrageous cases that I have come across because these trees have a TPO (tree protection order) on them. The advice that I have given is that the exemptions being used to fell the trees do not exist. I consider the felling of the trees is not lawful. I’m trying to stop a criminal act.”

Mr Powlesland has given advice to Wellingborough campaigners saying that in his legal opinion the felling is not lawful and has asked North Northants Council (NNC) and developers of Stanton Cross to engage with him.

The protest continues in London Road, Wellingborough

He said: “In my professional opinion the work is illegal, but I am willing to change my opinion – talk to me. NNC should step in and issue a stop notice.

"If the trees are destroyed, the town will look back and will kick themselves that they didn’t stop it happening.”

Police officers borrowed a cherry picker to pass Mr Powlesland a bag containing gloves, a hat, a coat and two bottles of water.

He says he was not planning on climbing the tree and only had a cup of coffee for breakfast.

Campaigners continue their protest to save the trees in London Road, Wellingborough

NNC is expected to issue a statement this afternoon clarifying their position.