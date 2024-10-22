Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Chester House Estate reaches its third anniversary, it has been shortlisted for three awards, including a national Archaeological Achievement Award by the Council for British Archaeology and two prizes at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Chester House Estate opened to the public in 2021 following an investment of over £14 million, and in the years since has hosted a range of educational activities for families.

Now, the attraction has been nominated for Small Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, and its head of culture, tourism and heritage, Jack Pishhorn has been shortlisted for Business Person of the Year.

It has also been put forward for an award from the Council for British Archaeology for the Irchester Field School, which bosses have called ‘the icing on the cake.’

Chester House opened to the public in October 2021

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: "The programme has seen 10,000 people engaging with the estate’s unique history since 2021, through research alongside professional archaeologists, volunteering with conservation and finds washing, school trip visits and international students engaging in studies.

“As the site celebrates its third birthday, this award nomination really is the icing on the cake and is testament to the dedicated staff and volunteers who work daily to ensure the estate’s success.

“This prestigious award nomination recognises not only the incredible work that our expert team have put into the planning and delivery of the Irchester Field School, but the extent of rich history at the estate and the wider county.”

She added: “Closer to home, we’re also so proud of the estate’s nominations at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Recognition in the ‘Small Business of the Year’ category is a real achievement and again shows the team’s hard work and determination over the past three years.

Irchester Field School is based at The Chester House Estate

“A special mention should also go to Jack Pishhorn, he has been instrumental in the estate’s success and this is the recognition he deserves.”

The Irchester Field School, based at the Chester House Estate and in partnership with the University of Leicester, saw more than 10,000 people attend collaborative programmes and events focused on the archaeology of the small Roman town of Irchester and the Nene Valley over the summer.

The Northamptonshire Archaeological Resource Centre, which houses more than 20,000 boxes of archaeological finds from Northamptonshire, is also located at the Chester House Estate.

The Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards evening will take place at Sywell Aerodrome on Thursday, November 22, and will also feature categories such as the Workplace Well-being Award, Best New Business of the Year and Charity of the Year.

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “The Chester House Estate has always been about locality - local visitors, history and businesses and now a finalist for local awards to recognise the success of the estate, alongside national recognition for the Irchester Field School.

“We are extremely proud of the estate and all that it has achieved over the past three years. I have my fingers crossed and hope that the team come away with the top prize - it really would be testament to the staff, volunteers and partners.”