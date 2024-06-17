Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six complete ancient pots discovered at the Chester House Estate during archaeological excavations will go on display in time for this weekend’s Roman Fest.

The pottery vessels were discovered at the North Northamptonshire Council-owned site during archaeological excavations last June by student Davidson Copeland.

Taking part in his first dig, the third-year student at the University of Leicester was surprised to unearth not one, but six complete Samian Ware items of crockery.

Sarah Scott, professor of archaeology at the University of Leicester, said: “It is fantastic for our students and Chester House Estate volunteers to have the opportunity to work together at this nationally significant site. This fascinating discovery has generated huge interest and excitement amongst team members and visitors alike.

The discovery at Chester House Estate between Wellingborough and Rushden/ University of Leicester

"Uncovering the pots was a painstaking process. The successful excavation was the result of exceptional teamwork and expert guidance. It was an incredible experience for our student Davidson, and we are very proud of his efforts.

“The pots provide a tangible link to the past but have also sparked new friendships and a sense of community in the present. The ongoing investigations are a testament to the value of a collaborative approach to archaeological research.

"We welcome visitors on weekdays between June 17 to July 12 and during Roman Fest on June 22 and 23. We hope you will join us to view the pots, see excavations in progress and talk to our amazing team."

The pots have been analysed by archaeological ceramic specialist Dr Adam Sutton from Aurelius Archaeology and have been confirmed as beakers, a small flagon, two jars and an imported Samian Ware bowl dated to the 2nd century AD.

The Samian Ware bowl is of particular interest to the team. It would have been imported from what is now modern France around c.AD 130 or just after, and is stamped with a mark which identifies the pot’s maker as Dexter who was working in central France during this time.

Within the Chester House site lies one of the best-preserved walled Roman small towns in Britain, known as Irchester. Excavations are taking place in the suburbs, revealing houses, workshops and cemeteries. The pots were discovered at the bottom of a deep pit in the suburbs suggesting they had been carefully placed.

The holes in the sides of some of the pots indicate they may have had a practical purpose such as money boxes or as a religious offering.

