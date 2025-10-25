Northamptonshire teen drug dealer was ‘attacked in prison’ after he fell under ‘influence of wrong people’

Teenager Devondre Medford has been jailed for his role in supplying Class A drugs after being caught with cocaine worth £2,300.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teen was found in the back a car with phones and drugs worth thousands, a court has heard.

Devondre Medford was sentenced yesterday (Friday, October 24) at Northamptonshire Crown Court for charges of possession with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medford, now 19, was 18 at the time of the offence on February 14, where police found him in the back seat of a vehicle stopped in a lay by in Northampton with two iPhones in his lap.

Devondre Medford, 19

Police discovered messages alluding to drugs being sold on the phones, advertising a ‘three for £20’ deal. He also had on him £1537.80 in cash, and 230 wraps of cocaine totalling 20 grams, which has an estimated street value of £2,300.

Sentencing Judge William Harbage KC said that what Medford had in his possession when he was discovered by police on February 14 ‘implies he’s trusted with that amount of drugs and money’.

He said: “I can see you are still a young man. You have chosen to involve yourself in a criminal lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You were clearly in a position to be trusted by the people you were working for. Your role in this was more than an ordinary runner.”

Medford was sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown Court on October 24

He appeared before the court from a video link, where he sat wearing a green Nike quarter-zip sweater, addressing questions from the court with short answers.

He was given 35 months in prison.

Medford is a key prosecution witness in the ongoing Ryan Burton murder trial, and the judge discounted the sentence by 25 per cent due to his age and involvement in the trial. He was also given a ten per cent discount due to pleading guilty of cannabis possession.

The court heard that Medford had been ‘subject to attacks’ while in prison due to being a witness in the aforementioned trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His defence counsel said: “He informs me that since being in custody he has been engaging with mental health services addressing the trauma from growing up.

"For the past nine months he has earned five qualifications. His plans for when he is released to get back into education and gain employment.

"He says he was under the influence of the wrong people, and wants to be better.”

He added that Medford claimed to be ‘essentially a runner for someone else’ and used the money to ‘fund his own habit’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Burton was attacked in Spring Rise Park on January 10. His murder trial is ongoing at the same court. Devondre Medford was a prosecution witness last week, and the jury have already been told that he was a drug dealer in the Kettering area.