Northamptonshire stylist 'thrilled' after winning gold in finals of national hairdressing awards

A stylist has scooped gold in the finals of a national hairdressing awards and is now off to Milan for a shot at the global crown.

Taz Daddi-addoun from The Birdcage Hair Salon in Burton Latimer won the creative colorist gold award at the National Global Creative Awards 2025.

The competition saw stylists challenged to create their vision through a stunning photograph, followed by recreating it in the international live competition.

Following his win, Taz will now represent the UK and Ireland in the creative colorist category at the international Kao Salon Colorsphere event taking place in Milan in September.

Taz receiving his gold award

Taz said: “I’m thrilled to have been awarded the gold award for creative colorist at this year’s Global Creative Awards 2025 national final.

"It was such a surreal moment being called up on stage in front of hundreds to claim my trophy from TV’s Jamie Laing, a moment that I will never forget.

"My team were all in the audience cheering loud and proud and couldn’t thank them enough for being the most supportive bunch.”

Christel Grootentrasst, general manager of Kao Salon Division UK and Ireland, described the awards as ‘the highlight of the hairdressing calendar’ where ‘incredible talent, creativity and passion’ is celebrated.

And Christel added: "We congratulate Taz and all of our winners and finalists for their dedication and for continuing to inspire our industry.

"It’s been an incredible event with some incredible talent.

"We can’t wait to support you as you represent the UK and Ireland at the Kao Salon Global ColorSphere event in September.”