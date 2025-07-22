Northamptonshire stylist reaches national finals of prestigious hairdressing awards
Taz Daddi-Addoun from The Birdcage Hair Salon in Burton Latimer is celebrating scooping a place in the national finals of one of the most prestigious hairdressing awards – the Global Creative Awards 2025.
Reaching the Global Creative Awards 2025 national finals is quite an accolade, with stylists first challenged to create their vision through a stunning photograph, followed by recreating it in the international live competition.
Taz, who is one of five finalists in the creative colorist of the year category, told the Northants Telegraph: “Reaching this far is such an incredible achievement and I am still in shock to be this far.
"If I do get gold, I could be representing the UK in the global finals in Milan later this year.”
The Global Creative Awards are an annual hair competition showcasing the creativity of stylists around the world and providing them with a platform for their creative work in five categories.
It is great exposure for existing and emerging talent and a great opportunity to create their own vision, show their talent alongside the best stylists, colorists and hair cutters the industry has to offer.
Finalists attended the recent Global Creative Awards 2025 national finalists meet and greet day held at Doggetts Rooftop Terrace in London followed by a celebratory lunch attended by salon owners, judges, industry experts and the wider Kao Salon UK team.
And the UK national finals will be held in London on Sunday (July 27).
For more information, go to www.globalcreativeawards.com.
