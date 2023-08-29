News you can trust since 1897
Burton Latimer salon owner celebrates 'massive achievement' of a decade in business

By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

A Burton Latimer salon owner says he’s looking forward to the next 10 years after celebrating a decade in business.

The Birdcage Hair Salon in High Street, which represented the UK at a prestigious event in Amsterdam last year, recently marked the milestone with a special event.

And owner Taz Daddi-Addoun said their success since launching in 2013 has been a ‘massive achievement’.

Celebrations at The Birdcage Hair SalonCelebrations at The Birdcage Hair Salon
He said: “Starting out 10 years ago I didn’t think that we would be where we are today with such a prominent impact on our local area.

"The salon and our team have achieved so much over the last 10 years, including reaching the final of a global awards last year in Amsterdam as well as winning awards for best hair salon in Northamptonshire and excellent customer service for two years in a row.

“Over the years, like any other business, we have been tested with many obstacles and hurdles yet we are still managing to overcome these and come out stronger and busier than ever.”

Taz said they are looking forward to their next event which is a November festive evening, where they invite clients and friends of the salon to join them for a ‘spectacular’ event with gift ideas and hair tutorials.

Tickets will be sold in the salon and Taz urged people to keep an eye on their social media pages.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to the next 10 years of The Birdcage Hair Salon and hope that we will continue to grow and provide excellent customer service for our local towns and areas.”

