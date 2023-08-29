Burton Latimer salon owner celebrates 'massive achievement' of a decade in business

A Burton Latimer salon owner says he’s looking forward to the next 10 years after celebrating a decade in business.

The Birdcage Hair Salon in High Street, which represented the UK at a prestigious event in Amsterdam last year, recently marked the milestone with a special event.

And owner Taz Daddi-Addoun said their success since launching in 2013 has been a ‘massive achievement’.

Celebrations at The Birdcage Hair Salon

He said: “Starting out 10 years ago I didn’t think that we would be where we are today with such a prominent impact on our local area.

"The salon and our team have achieved so much over the last 10 years, including reaching the final of a global awards last year in Amsterdam as well as winning awards for best hair salon in Northamptonshire and excellent customer service for two years in a row.

“Over the years, like any other business, we have been tested with many obstacles and hurdles yet we are still managing to overcome these and come out stronger and busier than ever.”

Taz said they are looking forward to their next event which is a November festive evening, where they invite clients and friends of the salon to join them for a ‘spectacular’ event with gift ideas and hair tutorials.

Tickets will be sold in the salon and Taz urged people to keep an eye on their social media pages.