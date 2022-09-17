Burton Latimer hair salon to represent UK at prestigious Amsterdam event

The Birdcage Hair Salon team

A Burton Latimer salon will battle it out against some of the world’s best at a prestigious event in Amsterdam.

The Birdcage Hair Salon is one of six international finalists in the ‘Salon Team of the Year’ category at the Kao Salon Division Global Creative Awards.

The colour specialists entered three images showcasing their brilliant work on models – their first ever photoshoot and competition entry – and were stunned after being selected to represent the UK and Ireland.

The three images the salon entered

It’s an incredible achievement for the salon, which is now in High Street, having been launched by owner Taz Daddi-Addoun and a friend almost 10 years ago.

Taz said: "We are over the moon. When I got the call to say we were going international I just couldn’t breathe.

"We’re a salon in Burton Latimer, a small town where not a lot happens.

"I started off the salon with a friend about 10 years ago and now we’re in these international finals – it’s just crazy.”

Next month some of The Birdcage Hair Salon’s team will be off to the Kao Salon Global Experience in the Dutch capital, which is celebration of extraordinarily creative ideas.

That’s where the final winner will be announced – with the Burton Latimer hair salon up against competitors from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Spain and the USA.

Taz said: "We’re just so excited. We’ve never been up for anything as big as this.

"I’ve got an amazing team – it’s like one big family.”

Taz employs 10 members of staff and has a big focus on education, holding academy days to train young stylists in-house.

The salon recently opened an upstairs area, increasing their number of stations from 10 to 15, and were voted Northamptonshire’s best salon at the Luxlife Awards.

Taz said they became even more popular after the Covid lockdowns when many were forced to resort to dying their own hair.

He said: "I couldn’t go to Sainsbury’s without someone pulling me aside asking when we were going to open.