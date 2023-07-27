The CEO of Northampton Primary Academy Trust (NPAT) has praised a successful academic year for its locals schools, two of which are in Wellingborough.

Park Junior School, which was converted to an academy in 2022, and the newly-populated Stanton Cross Primary, the trust’s first entirely new school opening, each are overseen by it.

Julia Kedwards, CEO of NPAT said: “Ofsted reports aren’t simply a reflection of how a school is performing on the days that the inspections take place, they’re confirmation of the hard work carried out in the classrooms each and every day.

Stanton Cross Primary with Northampton Primary Academy Trust CEO Julia Kedwards (inset)

“To have each of the trust’s schools that have been inspected in the past academic year rated as ‘good’ is cause for celebration.

"As a trust, we work collaboratively to drive improvements through evidence-based approaches and these results bear testament to that.”

NPAT has schools all over the region in Northampton, Milton Keynes, and Wellingborough. In the aforementioned places, there have been successful stories aplenty, like Blackthorn Primary which received its first ever good Ofsted rating, and Lings Primary School, celebrating its recent success in the national NFL Flag Football Championships.

In Wellingborough, however, Stanton Cross Primary recently held a formal opening, with teachers and parents in attendance to acknowledge how far it’s come since accepting students in September 2022.

At its event in June, Julia said: “At NPAT, we have a vision of educational excellence, and we look to create that educational excellence with lots of enrichment activities to create opportunities to enrich people’s lives.

“I think it’s just fabulous to see all the amazing things that are happening here already.”

Julia added: “When Northampton Primary Academy Trust was founded over ten years ago, it was with a vision to ‘provide educational excellence, create opportunities and enrich lives’. That vision was never intended to be limited to the founding schools and I’m pleased that we’ve maintained steady and sustainable growth ever since.

