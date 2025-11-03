Northamptonshire primary history heroes awarded Champion Heritage School status

History-loving pupils and their teacher have been awarded Champion Heritage School status by Historic England.

The national recognition for Ringstead Church of England Primary School comes following their work uncovering the history and heritage of the local area, using research from practical projects in Northamptonshire.

Pupils in the ‘History Heroes’ group as well as all pupils have been led to the prestigious national award by Julia Grunill – an archaeology graduate-turned-primary-teacher.

The award makes Ringstead Church of England Primary School one of only two schools in the region with this status, and the only school in Northamptonshire.

Ms Grunill said: “For us it’s an acknowledgement of our hard work and the support from our local partners.

"We are just thrilled to be chosen. We are a very small school but I think we can inspire other schools in the area.”

Champion Heritage Schools are chosen due to their commitment to embedding local heritage into the curriculum, ensuring young people develop a sense of place, a connection to where they live, and an understanding of the significance of people and places in local, national and world history.

Ringstead Church of England Primary School has worked with partners including Ringstead Heritage Group, Boughton House and Chester House Estate.

Helen Aird from Ringstead Heritage Group said: “We are thrilled. It’s fantastic. The work they do has been displayed at the centre and it brings more people in.”

The scheme aims to champion the work of schools in each region of England and promote local heritage learning to other schools across the country.

Pupils in the school have taken part in archaeological excavations within the school grounds, mapped the locations of the family homes of 18 military personnel from Ringstead who died during World War One, and held joint exhibitions.

Presenting the award was Ismail Dale, Historic England’s local heritage education manager for the East Midlands.

He said: “I’m very impressed. The school has done really well to enhance the curriculum and invite different people into the school and give them different experiences. You can tell they have a love of history.

"The pupils are so, so lucky to have teachers who give them all of these opportunities to find out about the history of the local area.”

The History project involved all 130 pupils from the school.

Headteacher Helen Roberts added: “I am delighted that the school has received this award which could not have been achieved without the sheer passion and dedication which our history lead, Julia Grunill, has put in over the years at Ringstead.”

“Thank you to all of the fabulous organisations for working, and continuing to work with, us along our journey. What an achievement!”

Halifa, aged seven, one of the History Heroes, added: “I like telling other people what happened back in time and how things were invented. I really like history. I would like to have lived in 1985, when my dad was born.”

Evie aged nine said: “I really like knowing about what Ringstead was like in the past.”