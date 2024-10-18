Northamptonshire village school's dig into history unearths prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children and staff at a Northamptonshire school have received a prestigious national award for their work on uncovering the history and heritage of the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ringstead Church of England Primary School has been awarded a Heritage Schools Award, the culmination of more than three years’ practical and academic work discovering local history.

Pupils took part in archaeological excavations within the school grounds with pottery believed to date back to the medieval period being discovered by a Year 4 child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by a local historian, the project took students around the village to explore how the buildings changed over time and they mapped out the locations of the family homes of 18 military personnel from Ringstead who died during World War One.

Ringstead Primary School: Teacher Julia Grunill - Ringstead Primary School history lead with Ismail Dale from Historic England /Ringstead Primary School

Presenting the award Ismail Dale, Historic England’s local heritage education manager for the East Midlands, said: “Ringstead Primary has really embraced the Heritage Schools Programme. The teachers have done a great job weaving local history into lessons, letting kids explore old maps, photos and even the village itself.

"The pupils love learning about the buildings and what they reveal about Ringstead’s past. It’s sparked a real passion for history that’ll stay with them for life.’

The project also involved taking part in a new prehistoric educational workshop at nearby Stanwick Lakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanwick Lakes Heritage co-ordinator Nadia Norman said: “It really is truly wonderful that the school is so passionate about the heritage of the local area and this is testament to the hard work of everyone involved.”

Ringstead Primary School: Ismail Dale from Historic England talks to KS2 pupils /Ringstead Primary School

The History project involved all 130 pupils from the school

Headteacher Helen Roberts added: “I am delighted that the school has received this award which could not have been achieved without the sheer passion and dedication which our history lead, Julia Grunill, has put in over the years at Ringstead.

"She plans fabulous history lessons full of enrichment opportunities, bringing history to life at Ringstead, from EYFS up to Year 6. Pupils enjoy this subject and are always wanting to learn more.”

The school are already making plans for what to do next with a further archaeological excavation planned for next summer and a return visit to Chester House Estate to use their field school, but not before a trip to the Tower of London for some national history.