Northamptonshire Parkrun Diary Part 4: Salcey Forest

After last week’s trip out to the University of Northampton for a faster effort around Beckets Park, a loop around Salcey Forest felt like the perfect place for a gentle plod at this week’s Parkrun.

Salcey Forest is the perfect contrast to some of the other west Northamptonshire events like the aforementioned University of Northampton and the super-speedy Northampton Parkrun at the Racecourse (more on that in the coming weeks) because it’s entirely run on trail paths, and never deviates too far from the trees.

Those coming from the north side of the county are looking at a 40-minute drive from Kettering and just under an hour from Corby.

The course itself is one clockwise lap through a thick wooded area with a short walk to the start line, and taking runners from the start line near the main car park and cafe, around a 5km route and back to the beginning to scan their barcodes.

Salcey Forest Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am

Unlike Irchester Country Park, which is also a trail route but has some sneaky hills along the way, much of Salcey Forest’s Parkrun is on flat, easily-visible paths. The ground can get tricky during periods of poor weather so trail shoes are recommended, and overtaking needs to be done with care as the path can be narrow at times. This does mean that unless you’re leading the pack navigation isn’t ever an issue, even for those of us who have the world’s worst sense of direction (I have the world’s worst sense of direction).

As ever, volunteers are wonderful, offering guidance at regular intervals along the route, and helping make sure all of the 228 runners in attendance are safe.

Parking at Salcey Forest Parkrun is easy enough, as those coming to the Forestry England site by car can buy a ticket for £4.25 which is valid until 11am, giving enough time for a post-run coffee and cake at the Grounds Cafe on site. It’s a significant increase from the free parking the University of Northampton Parkrun offers, however there’s undoubtedly more reason to stay at Salcey Forest after crossing the finish line so it justifies its price.

Salcey Forest Parkrun is one of my favourites so far, and despite being a slightly longer distance from home, it’s one I often return to if I ever feel like I’m getting too caught up in time pressures and PB efforts.

The Grounds Cafe is open from 9am on Saturdays

It’s a lovely place to be on a Saturday morning regardless of the weather, often reminding me of the non-tangible benefits of running and the joy that I derive from simply being outside and around like-minded people.

Though let’s be honest, the excellent coffee may have something to do with it too.

