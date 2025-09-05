Northamptonshire Parkrun Diary Part 2: Kettering

My second outing to every Parkrun in Northamptonshire this past weekend led me to Kettering and to Wicksteed Park, for five-kilometers around the park grounds.

For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, Parkrun is an entirely volunteer-led 5km run which takes place every Saturday morning at over 1,300 locations across the UK.

Kettering Parkrun is one of four in north Northamptonshire (the others being Irchester Country Park, Corby, and The Plens in Desborough), and takes runners through the grounds of Wicksteed Park on two full loops of a course that includes a fast downhill section, a noteworthy segment on a pontoon bridge, and past several of the park’s notable rides, including the iconic water chute.

Last time out, Irchester Country Park was a beautiful trot through tree-lined trail paths. Wicksteed Park offers a different experience, not just visually but geographically, too. Instead of being an out-and-back, this is two loops of a course, making tracking distance and progression easy, knowing that what remains after just over 2km is one more lap, plus a short sprint finish.

Last week's Kettering Parkrun was #366, with 391 people taking part

The course at Wicksteed has one notable hill which is downhill in the opening stages. It’s a welcome sight on the second lap when the legs are starting to feel heavy, however, that what goes down must come up, and so the trek back up the hill on the other side of the field towards the cafe and main plaza can feel like a tough ask. Being a loop, the elevation throughout is roughly a net-zero.

The mixed-terrain route was well maintained with marshalls dotted along the path, offering encouragement and assistance to those who need it.

Wicksteed Park is a fun place to be regardless of the situation, be it people pouring with sweat 500 metres from the finish on a PB effort, or relishing in sipping a coffee while watching people finish their morning jog.

Parkrun is a great way to see a large chunk of the park in a short amount of time, and the course taking up a substantial part of the attraction means that, even though it’s two laps of the same lap twice, it doesn’t get boring.

Parkrun wouldn’t exist without the volunteers who give up their Saturday morning to help keep it going each week, and all at Wicksteed Park do a wonderful job.

Parking is aplenty, with payment required on exit.