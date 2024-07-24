Lego fan recreates classic Wicksteed Park water chute ride out of 2,500 bricks - and everything is awesome!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lego enthusiast has commemorated Wicksteed Park’s water chute by building a giant model of the iconic Kettering ride.

Rob Smith created the three-foot long tribute, which includes a sliding boat and lighting, using more than 2,500 Lego pieces.

It was unveiled for the first time next to the real Water Chute at Wicksteed Park – designed by founder Charles Wicksteed – and is featured on Rob’s Lego build Instagram @chucklesbricks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob, 39, from Daventry, works in the health sector and has been building Lego for about 20 years.

Wicksteed Park water chute - Rob Smith created the three-foot long tribute, which includes a sliding boat and lighting, using more than 2,500 Lego pieces/Rob Smith

He said: “Whenever I build anything out of Lego I like it to have a personal attachment. I love the park and I’m a big fan of 1920s style architecture, so this fits the bill.

“I did a version in 2010 and again in 2015 but they were quite primitive compared to what I can do with it now.

“Some of the pieces I’ve used weren’t available previously as Lego do new bits all the time, which enables you to do things you weren’t able to do before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t want it to be a static, so the boat had to be able to go down the ramp.

Wicksteed Park water chute - 2,500 Lego pieces were used to recreate the water chute /Rob Smith

“A lot of it was done by eye, I’m terrible at maths, I’m terrible at drawing. It’s slightly out of scale but in the end that doesn’t really matter.”

The Lego water chute took Rob about four weeks to make, and he plans to take it to Lego shows around the country.

He said: “I like being able to interact, so people who attend Lego shows can actually play with it and it draws a nice crowd.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by Charles Wicksteed, the water chute has thrilled visitors at Wicksteed Park since 1926. It is one of the oldest surviving water-based rides in the world and has been given Grade II-listed building status by Historic England.

Wicksteed Park water chute with the three-foot long tribute/Rob Smith

Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson said: “Rob’s Lego creations are amazing and we are so thrilled that he has immortalised our wonderful water chute in this way.”

The water chute and all Wicksteed Park’s rides and attractions are open throughout summer holidays.

Visitors can buy reduced pre-booked, dated wristbands for £20, and individual ride tickets are £3. Children under 0.9m go for free when accompanied.