Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising event in memory of six-year-old Sebastian Nunney, who lost his cancer battle at the age of six last year, will return this March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, March 14, – Orange Day 2025 – people will be asked to do something with an orange theme in tribute to Sebastian’s favourite colour.

Under the tagline Go Loud! Go Proud! Go Orange!, Team Sebastian, set up to help the Kettering schoolboy fight neuroblastoma, has asked people to support Youth Works Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Sebastian will hold Orange Day in March in memory of Sebastian Nunney who died of Neuroblastoma /National World

Gregg and Lindsay Nunney, Sebastian’s parents, said: “We are proud to be able to launch Orange Day again in Sebastian's memory - and knowing that all the money raised will help local young people through Youth Works Northamptonshire is fantastic. “We know that other fundraisers like Comic Relief happen in March, but we really wanted to use this year's event to mark Sebastian's birthday - that’s why we are asking people to do something orange either on March 14 or in the four weeks that follow. “If people don't want to dress up, why not hold a cake sale or craft fayre, dance or karaoke competition - or even just put something orange in your window.”

Sebastian would have celebrated his 8th birthday on March 14, but he sadly died in January 2024.

Last year, Team Sebastian successfully raised £7,000 for Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital

Gregg and Lindsay Nunney with Sebastian/Nunney family

2025’s event will support Youth Works Northamptonshire, the beneficiary of the fundraising talent show Seb Factor held in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Sebastian said: “We encourage every school, business, college, club, and individual in Northamptonshire and beyond to participate in something orange in memory of Sebastian Nunney.

“Dressing in orange is not mandatory, you could wear an orange accessory, display an orange poster in your window, organise a bake sale, host a karaoke competition, or engage in any other creative activity.

Orange Day at Brambleside Primary School /Brambleside Primary School

“All funds raised will directly benefit young people in our local community.”

To donate go to the Orange Day Go Fund Me donations page is by following the link to the page here: https://gofund.me/dc22e1a8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, please email [email protected], or visit www.teamsebastian.co.uk.

Last October, Team Sebastian held a star-studded talent show at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre in an event to raise funds for Youth Works.

Talented youngsters took to the stage to compete for the inaugural Seb Factor title raising £5,000.

Seb Factor 2025 takes place on Saturday, November 1, at the Lighthouse.