Northamptonshire hotel, restaurant and wedding venue on the market for almost £1 million after sudden closure earlier this year
With a listed price of £950,000, the building which houses 17 en-suite rooms and various conferencing and function suites is looking for a new steward after being put on the market on Monday (December 9).
A listing on Rightmove says the hotel is ‘currently closed and offers a great opportunity for an operator to refurbish and relaunch.’
The first floor was recently renovated, however it requires further improvement to bring the 1470sqm premises up to scratch.
Mario Bartella, sales partner at Chelton Brown estate agents, said: “It suits a number of uses.
"It needs a bit of money spending on it, downstairs it requires a lot of attention, refurbishment works are required.”
The hotel was taken over in February 2020 by business owner and property investor Viren Patel for £470,000, but closed suddenly in January this year, leaving those who had booked the venue for weddings and other social events without warning.
A month later, it was taken over by Thrapston Bridge Hotel 2024 for £790,000, who said that extensive repairs would be needed as parts of the premises were deemed unsafe.
Now it’s back on the market, looking for a new patron to take on the task which ‘lends itself to a large variety of uses for redevelopment of the site.’
Valuations of the property vary according to sources, as The Move Market currently values the property at £773,000 while Property Checker has the value at £827,095. £950,000 was set after the estate agent ‘looked at comparable hotels and general demand at the moment.’
Viewings are currently being taken.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.