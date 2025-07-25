Northamptonshire gin maker Warner's Distillery taken on by French spirits giant who become majority stakeholders

Northamptonshire-based Warner's Distillery – famed for their farm-produced gins – has joined forces with a huge French drinks producer.

Warner's Distillery joins forces with La Martiniquaise-Bardinet to ‘accelerate the mission to make the best drinks that are best for the planet.’

The family-owned French spirits group acquired a majority shareholding in Warner's Distillery, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded as Warner-Edwards in 2012, the gin company began distilling the spirit from local water and ingredients found at Tom Warner’s family home at Falls Farm in Harrington.

Santé! Tom Warner and Tina Warner-Keogh with their range of spirits/Warner's

Now-rebranded to Warner's Distillery, Tom and wife Tina Warner-Keogh have pioneered farm-grown spirits and ‘trailblazed’ the flavoured gin movement.

Tom Warner, co-founder of Warner's Distillery, said: “This partnership allows us to stay true to our roots, creating incredible drinks with real purpose, while giving us the strength to scale that mission globally.”

Fellow co-founder, Tina Warner-Keogh, added: “La Martiniquaise-Bardinet shares our unique United in Spirit values driven by a commitment to quality, authenticity, people and planet.

Made in Northamptonshire - Warner's Distillery range /National World

"We couldn't ask for a better partner to help us take Warner's to the next level.”

Tom, Tina, and the Warner's team will remain at the helm of the business, continuing to craft spirits from their Northamptonshire farm with the ‘same values at their core’.

The La Martiniquaise-Bardinet (LMB) partnership brings Warner’s into their successful global portfolio, which includes Glen Moray Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, Bardinet brandy, Cutty Sark blended Scotch whisky and St James Rum.

Made in Northamptonshire - Warner's Distillery founders Tom Warner and Tina Warner-Keogh /National World

Christophe Pichambert, international director for La Martiniquaise-Bardinet said: “We are very proud to see Warner's Distillery join the LMB group of companies alongside our portfolio of internationally renowned brands.

“Warner's Gin is a true gem of the English craft gin landscape with its farm-grown and distilled botanicals. Our goal will be to help Tom and Tina bring their wonderful spirit to the world, with respect for their pioneering spirit and exceptional passion.”

The partnership looks to ‘maximise the potential’ of the award-winning ‘nature-positive’ Northamptonshire product.

Award-winning Warner's Distillery was the first distillery in the world to produce a rhubarb gin made exclusively with fresh farm-grown fruit, kickstarting a trend that reshaped the gin market. They have made a commitment to using 100 per cent natural Ingredients, a large proportion of which are grown on-site at Falls Farm across 16 acres of botanical gardens.

Le Martiniquaise-Bardinet group was founded in 1934 by Jean Cayard has a turnover of 1.6 billion euros and employs 3,600 people.

Headquartered near Paris, the group operates in over 150 countries with 50 production sites, 20 distilleries and fully-owned distribution companies in 12 countries.