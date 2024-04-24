Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire’s Warner’s Distillery is among the 2024 winners of the Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards.

Now in their second year, the awards celebrate the international sales success of small-medium businesses across the UK.

The awards come after new figures from the UN’s body that leads on global trade show the UK was the fourth largest exporter of goods and services globally in 2022.

Tom and Tina Warner are celebrating another award for Warner's Distillery in Harrington, near Rothwell

Awarded in the Agriculture, Food and Drink category, Warner’s Distillery is an independent, family-owned craft drinks producer that creates 100 per cent natural, sustainably sourced products produced from ingredients grown on its farm in Harrington, near Rothwell.

Created and run by Tom and Tina Warner, the B Corp accredited business’s range of spirits and non-alcoholic drinks are listed in major UK retailers and sold in more than 30 countries, including the United States, Australia, China, and nations across mainland Europe.

Exports make up 25 per cent of the business’s turnover.

Famed for their Warner’s Rhubarb Gin, the company is also now market leaders in the 0% spirits category, and have just launched Trash & Treasure, creating great taste from food waste.

Warner’s recently made its first shipment of Warner’s 0% to the UAE, paving the way for trade in the Gulf region.

And the company hopes to extend its reach to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar by the end of 2024.

Minister for Exports Lord Offord said: “We’re proud of our British exporters and these awards highlight some fantastic businesses punching above their weight and selling UK-made products around the world.”

Commenting on Warner’s Distillery’s win, Mike Nield, head of international, said: “The Made in the UK, Sold to the World award is so special to Warner’s.

"It is a recognition of the hard work and flexibility required to succeed in an intensely competitive category, and how resilient we have had to be over the last four years.”

Marco Forgione, director general of The Institute of Export and International Trade and panel judge, said: "Warner's Distillery stood out not only for their remarkable achievement in this year's entry, but for their commitment to sustainability and innovation in the craft drinks industry.

"An independent, family-owned business, Warner’s Distillery creates 100 per cent natural, sustainably sourced products on their Northamptonshire farm.

"Their dedication to quality, coupled with their mission to create unique drinks, has propelled them to success both locally and internationally.”

Writing on their social media channels, Warner’s Distillery said: “This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the exceptional quality of our products.

"And a huge thanks to you, our amazing community, for supporting us on this incredible journey.

"We couldn’t have done it without your love for our spirits as we continue on our mission to save the world from mediocre drinks and help save the planet, one sip at a time.”

In 2021, DBT launched the ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ campaign to celebrate exporting success from across the UK.