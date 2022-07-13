Northamptonshire FA confirms new chief executive to shape football across the county

Northamptonshire Football Association has confirmed the appointment of its chief executive officer.

Christian Smith has been holding the post for the previous 12 months on an interim basis but after an excellent season for football in Northamptonshire and a robust and transparent recruitment process, he was approved by NFA board members and senior FA officials and continues his role at the helm of county football.

Richard Alsop, a Director of the NFA said: “We are delighted to have appointed Christian permanently to the role of CEO. His passion for football, desire to make the game accessible to everyone, and be a force for good in our communities means that he is well placed to lead the Association into the future. We are pleased to have secured his services on a permanent basis.”

Christian Smith has been appointed as the new CEO of Northamptonshire FA. He is pictured with the county FA's new mascot

Christian said: “The last two years or so have been extremely tough for all of us and football, along with other sports has taken a battering both in terms of finance and participation growth. I was fortunate enough to have been given the initial opportunity of leading the team at the NFA as a temporary measure twelve months ago. Now to be offered the role on a permanent basis is testament to the fantastic team of people at the NFA who have showed an extraordinary commitment and dedication in getting the game thriving once more.

“We are now seeing record numbers of people playing the game in Northamptonshire alongside ongoing improvement of facilities and a nationally recognised approach to safeguarding children. Our work amongst under-represented communities in the county continues apace as does our work around youth engagement with the support of Falcon Frankie!

“It is a tremendously exciting time to be leading the County FA and I hope that my experience in the game locally, nationally and internationally can support the wonderful efforts of our staff and volunteers for many years to come.”