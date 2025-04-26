Northamptonshire Down's syndrome charity to mark 11th anniversary with annual bike ride for local cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Riding for Ups ‘n’ Downs, a group of cyclists who hold events to support the down’s syndrome charity will host a charity cycle on July 13.

The event on July 13 will give cyclists the option to take on one of three routes, including 25, 60, and 100 miles. All will start and end at Earls Barton Cricket Club which and on their return there’ll be a BBQ, live music, and a variety of activities suitable for the entire family.

An Ups ‘n’ Downs spokesman said: "Come and help us celebrate our Riding for Ups ‘n’ Downs 11th anniversary ride, with over £110,000 raised for the Northamptonshire charity since we started. This year promises to be even bigger and better, marking another milestone in this charitable endeavour.

"Riding for Ups ‘n’ Downs is the perfect opportunity to come together and make a difference while having fun and getting active. Whether you're an experienced cyclist or just looking for a leisurely ride with friends and family, this event is open to all abilities.

The event begins at Earls Barton Cricket Club, with three route options including 100, 60 and 25 miles

“When we started in 2015, there were only 34 of us, and we rode 90 miles. Since then we have gradually increased in number, and encourage as many riders, of all abilities, to come and support us, but most importantly, to enjoy themselves.”

100-mile riders are asked to arrive at 7am for a 7.30am start, whereas 60-mile riders should be ready at 9am for a 9.30am start, and 25-milers will be prepared at 11am for an 11.30am start.

There will also be a 4.5-mile walk taking place for those who are keen to conquer a distance on foot.

Riding For Ups ‘n’ Downs celebrated its tenth anniversary last year, which coincided with the charity raising a total of £100,000 since it began in 2006.

Ups ‘n’ Downs is a charity that supports more than 60 young people with down’s syndrome and their families. Because it is largely run by volunteers, it heavily relies on the generosity of the community and corporate sponsors.

This year, it will also be in aid of Baczac, a local cancer charity set up by the family and friends of Zac Forskitt, a 20-year-old from Northampton who died in 2016 after a battle with two forms of cancer, a cancerous tumour on his chest and a rare form of leukaemia.

Riders and walkers are recommended to book in advance here.