Northamptonshire Day this autumn to 'shine a light on our heritage and creativity' with family-friendly activities and more

A celebration of ‘civic pride, place, and community spirit’ will take place in October as Northamptonshire Day hopes to unite people in universal pride for the county.

The one-day event will take place in Market Square in Northampton on Saturday, October 25, from 1pm to 7.30pm.

A range of activities will be available celebrating all things Northamptonshire, including live entertainment with local artists, interactive stalls, and heritage exhibitions ‘to celebrate and remember the proud history of the county and the incredible actions that have taken place in this area’.

The event is the first county-wide cultural event delivered in partnership with Discover Northamptonshire, based at Rushden Lakes.

Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform UK), leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: "I was born and raised in the county and am extremely proud to call Northamptonshire my home - it is an exceptional area of the country.

“This celebration is a powerful opportunity to come together as one county. Whether you’re a resident, visitor or local business, Northamptonshire Day is a chance to showcase and enjoy everything that makes this such a special place to live, work and explore.

“We are committed to nurturing community spirit and spotlighting local strengths, and this event is a fantastic step forward in that journey."

This year’s event is the first of its kind, and hopes to utilise the newly-renovated Market Square as a means to boost community pride, with plans to host 2026’s event in north Northamptonshire.

Sponsors for Northamptonshire Day so far include Billing Aquadrome, Delapre Abbey, EMW Law, Northampton BID, Northants Sings Out, Silverstone Park, and the South Midlands Local Skills Improvement Plan.

Richard Clinton, chairman of Discover Northamptonshire, said: "Discover Northamptonshire is proud to support this countywide celebration of culture and community.

“It’s a moment to shine a light on our heritage, creativity, and visitor offer while giving residents and guests the chance to explore hidden gems and shared stories. It’s this kind of collaboration that brings people together and builds pride in place, whilst actively showcasing Northamptonshire as a must-visit destination to all."

Cllr Mark Arnull (Reform UK), leader of West Northamptonshire Council, added: "Northamptonshire Day is about celebrating the civic pride we all feel for where we live and work, from our historic towns and stunning countryside to the people, businesses and culture that make our communities thrive.

“This is more than just a day of events; it’s the start of a shared tradition, rooted in civic pride and future ambition. We’re proud to recognise Northamptonshire Day as a way in which to champion our county’s strengths and show the dedication we have as local authorities for creating opportunities that reflects the creativity, energy and unity of our county."

More information about Northamptonshire Day on October 25 can be found here.