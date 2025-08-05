Celebrate Wellingborough, a new two-day event hoping to showcase the town’s vibrant communities and cultures, will take place on September 13 and 14 with open days, taster sessions, performances, demonstrations and behind-the-scenes tours of local groups and organisations.

The weekend will be an opportunity for local sports clubs, community centres, places of worship, independent businesses and voluntary groups to open their doors to the public to ‘show residents and visitors alike what makes their corner of the town special.’

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: "Wellingborough Town Council is proud to announce Celebrate Wellingborough, a brand-new two-day event taking place on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th September, aimed at showcasing the incredible people, groups, and organisations that make our town such a vibrant and diverse place to live, work and visit.

“This is a real opportunity for Wellingborough to come together and celebrate the people, cultures, and talents that make our town so special.

“We’re encouraging as many local groups and organisations as possible to get involved and help us shine a spotlight on everything Wellingborough has to offer.

"Let’s work together to make this a weekend to remember and to celebrate everything that makes Wellingborough a proud and welcoming community.”

Companies, communities and groups can use the weekend as an opportunity to host an open day or drop-in session, organise a public demonstration or performance, host sessions to talk about what the group does, or even promoting any events that have already been planned.

A dedicated event map will be produced to guide visitors to participating venues and highlight everything taking place over the weekend.

Organisations who register to be a part of Celebrate Wellingborough will be included on the official event map, as well as benefitting from promotional support in the lead-up to the event.

Those who are keen to get involved or to learn more about the inaugural event can do so by emailing [email protected].