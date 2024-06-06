Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley's legal challenge to get gross misconduct hearing panel dismissed rejected after 'careful consideration'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The three-man panel led by legally qualified chairman Callum Cowx had been accused of bias and pre-concluding evidence that had been put before the misconduct hearing.
Mr Cowx and panel colleagues tasked with deciding whether Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley is guilty of gross misconduct had to listen back to proceedings to see if they should ‘recuse’ themselves after accusations of ‘bias’.
Today, the independent panel – Callum Cowx, former Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Andy Cooke and member James Maund announced their findings.
A spokesman for the Office of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner said: “On Friday, May 31, the defence in the Nick Adderley gross misconduct hearing lodged an application for the chair and panel members to recuse themselves from the process.
“The chair and panel members have decided to reject the application and continue with the misconduct hearing, after careful consideration.”
The misconduct hearing is looking into the allegations Chief Constable Nick Adderley exaggerated his rank and length of service in the Royal Navy including asserting he served during the Falklands War – when he would have been 15-years-old.
Mr Adderley continues to receive his full salary – £176,550 a year – while he is suspended from his job as Northamptonshire’s top cop.
Yesterday it was revealed taxpayers have footed the bill of nearly £200,000 for the hearing that has so far sat for four days.
Panel members will reconvene on Thursday, June 20, in Northampton when the gross misconduct hearing resumes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.