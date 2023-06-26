North Northants residents' unused garden waste wheelie bins will not be removed

Householders who chose not to pay to have their garden waste collected kerbside will now have to keep their unwanted wheelie bins as they will not be removed from properties.

In April, when the new paid-for service was introduced to the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough areas, North Northants Council (NNC) had said they were looking into removing unused bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But NNC has now confirmed the unsubscribed bins will have to remain for any potential future resident.

Green waste bin subscribers have to display a sticker

Advice on the NNC website says: “Unwanted bins can be taken away, but right now we are prioritising the delivery of the new service.

“We won't automatically remove the bin if you don't sign up. The bin is associated with your household, so if you moved, the bin would stay there for the next resident. If you have had a space for the bin since the service began, we kindly ask you leave it where it is for now.”

At the time of the change to the subscription service, NNC had said unwanted green waste bins would not be removed straight away, saying ‘we will need to look at where bins need to be collected so we can establish the most efficient way of picking them up’. People were asked to ‘retain them’ for the ‘time being’ until it was possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with extra bins can request their removal by going to the NNC website.

Residents wanting to remove their wheelie bin have been warned not to take them to council tips.

As part of the ‘refreshed’ service, the council will also be offering an enhancement to the subsidised compost bin scheme, where residents can buy a home compost bin for £5 plus delivery.

Residents can also take green waste to their nearest household waste recycling centre in the NNC area for free disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad