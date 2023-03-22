News you can trust since 1897
Wheelie bins not registered for new green waste collection service should not be binned, says council

Unwanted ‘green’ bins will be collected – but not ‘straight away’

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Householders in the North Northants Council (NNC) area who are not paying for their garden waste bins to be collected have been told to keep hold of them – and not dump them.

As the new subscription-only green waste collections from homes start on Monday, April 3, people not opting in to the service will be left with an extra wheelie bin.

But it has been confirmed the surplus to requirement bins will not be collected immediately.

A spokesman for NNC said: “Once the garden waste subscription service goes live on April 3, unwanted green waste bins will not be removed straight away.

“We will need to look at where bins need to be collected so we can establish the most efficient way of picking them up. Therefore, we would ask that people retain them for the time being until we can do this.”

Residents wanting to remove their wheelie bin have been warned not to take them to council tips.

The spokesman said: “Unfortunately bins cannot be accepted at our Household Waste Recycling Centres.”

Residents living in Corby and East Northants areas should continue to use their caddies for food waste but Wellingborough and Kettering residents’ kitchen waste will not be recycled. All local authorities will be required to provide a weekly food waste service, but the deadline is unclear.

The spokesman added: “At the moment unfortunately, it is not possible to recycle food in the Kettering or Wellingborough areas. Therefore in these areas, kitchen and food waste should be placed in the general waste bins."

