A scheme which helps victims of fly-tipping on private land in North Northamptonshire has been extended.

When waste is fly-tipped on private land, it falls to the landowner to arrange for the waste to be removed at their expense.

However, since October 2021, a scheme launched by the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) and administered by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has supported those impacted by fly-tipping on private land.

The new gate installed at ByPass Farm

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Under the scheme, farmers and other private landowners can apply through NNC for a grant towards to the cost of having the waste removed and putting preventative measures in place to make the land less vulnerable to fly-tipping in the future.

Over the past year, preventative measures that have been put in place include gates at entrances to known fly-tipping hotspots and the installation of an earth bund on a lay-by near Lilford Woods along the A605.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Fly-tipped waste on private land falls to the landowner to remove and it can be costly, especially if the land is a hotspot for fly-tippers, as well as being anti-social and possibly dangerous to farm animals.

"In the last year, this scheme has meant we have been able to help landowners and alleviate some of the cost, whilst also preventing future incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new earth bund

“I can only re-iterate that private waste can be taken to the household waste recycling centres and, if you have someone take your waste away for you, ensure that they have a waste carriers’ licence and you note it, because you could be liable should that waste be dumped.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “Fly-tipping is such a blight on the beautiful scenery we have in North Northamptonshire.

"With this in mind, it is great that we are able to continue to work with the police, fire and crime commissioner on this scheme which can help private landowners clear up and prevent fly-tipping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I am often contacted by people who have been repeatedly targeted by organised fly-tippers.

"They face escalating costs of clearing their land and it also has an enormous impact on our environment and our ability to enjoy it.

“Fly-tipping is an offence and through this scheme, partner organisations are working together to tackle it, to stop it happening again and to track down the offenders.

“I want to create a safe environment in Northamptonshire, and I am pleased to be able to roll this pilot scheme out and support more people across the wider county.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone struggling with illegal fly-tipping on their land can apply for a grant of up to £1,500 and more information, including how to apply, is available on the NNC website.